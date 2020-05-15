Will on 'Will': Will Smith gets back in rap game for Joyner Lucas' tribute remix

Joyner Lucas just went from rapping about Will Smith to rapping with Will Smith.

Two months after serving up the ultimate Big Willie tribute, Lucas has released the remix for "Will," which, fittingly, features the musical stylings of the titular Will.

Upon release in March, "Will" left quite the impression on Smith, who posted the video on Instagram along with a message in which he shared how "humbled and honored" he was.

It's been more than 15 years since Smith dropped his last album, Lost and Found, but the 51-year-old hasn't lost the skills that helped him win the first Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 1989. While he's prioritized acting over the last few decades, recent years have seen him periodically dip back into music.

Now let's just hope he gets inspired enough to go back and make these movie theme songs that he previously skipped over for some reason.

Watch the "Will" video above.