Will Ferrell hijacks Ryan Reynolds' performance of Mika's 'Grace Kelly' on TikTok

Ferrell and Reynolds had some fun on the set of their Christmas musical movie in Boston.

Will Ferrell just had to take over Ryan Reynolds' Mika moment, didn't he?

The Deadpool funnyman, who's currently filming a Christmas musical with Ferrell in Boston, shared a video on TikTok to show off his vocal skills with a Mika "Grace Kelly" cover. Then, Ferrell took over.

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell cover MIKA's 'Grace Kelly' on TikTok. | Credit: Ryan Reynolds/TikTok

The Anchorman star crashed his TikTok with his falsetto voice, but after a few moments of internalized "are you kidding me?" Reynolds held down the bass line and the pair shared a laugh.

"Late to the 'Grace Kelly' trend but way early for our movie musical. I [heart emoji] duets. (And Mika)," Reynolds captioned the video.

Ferrell and Reynolds are working on the movie Spirited, which is a modern musical interpretation of A Christmas Carol. Both actors were seen sporting Dickensian suiting during the "Grace Kelly" bit.

Reynolds had previously launched his TikTok page with a lip sync of "I Swear," which is the song he lip synced to in the Christmas-set comedy Just Friends.

Spirited, which hails from Apple and director Sean Anders, currently doesn't have a release date. So, for now, our Ferrell and Reynolds musical numbers will have to come from TikTok.