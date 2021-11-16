'What Makes You Beautiful' director reflects on the 'magic' of making the One Direction video

"You light up my world like nobody else…"

For 10 years now, those words have rang true for One Direction fans. The boy band released their debut album, Up All Night, a full decade ago, after being spawned by The X Factor and linking up with Simon Cowell.

They'd go on to become one of the biggest acts in the world, releasing four more albums and two concert films before going on hiatus in 2016. But it all started with their hit single "What Makes You Beautiful" and the accompanying music video, which found the boys frolicking on the beach in Malibu.

In honor of the album's 10th anniversary, we called up music video director John Urbano to get the lowdown on what it was like corralling five burgeoning teen pop stars to shoot their first music video, why Harry Styles was the one to get a romantic plot line, and what we else we need to know-oh-oh about "What Makes You Beautiful."

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Where did the concept of the video come from, particularly the beach and the Malibu location?

JOHN URBANO: It came from Sony, who brought me on the project, and myself. They wanted to have water, they wanted to have beach, we wanted it to be fun. I suggested Malibu. And then also, oddly enough, I suggested the Indiana Dunes because I grew up in that area. I don't know if any music videos were ever made at the Indiana State Dunes, but it looked like the ocean because it's Lake Michigan. So those were the two options, and then we ended up going with Malibu.

You've got the boys in the VW bus and then the girls come up in a Bug. Was there some sort of Volkswagen sponsorship or was there just a throwback vibe you wanted?

No, at the time nobody was sponsoring anything because nobody knew who any of us really were. You know how these things go, you show 20 vehicles and the creatives at Sony landed on that. At the time I don't really even think the guys were giving that much input. So at that point they were just so happy to have a car, to be able to afford a car, that somebody was footing the bill to have some vehicles. They just wanted fun vehicles, and those Volks fit the bill.

A lot of the video feels very natural. Whether it's them running up the hill, or splashing in the water, or there's that thing with the log, and then they're kicking around the soccer ball. Was a lot of that improvised and you just telling them to be playful? How did you hit on those moments?

A lot of my work is highly crafted improv, so a lot of it was not scripted. I like to shoot with a shot list, but nothing was storyboarded out. What you end up with is a freedom to explore, and less having 30 people stand around an illustration that somebody put together for you and you're trying to nail that. Knowing that the guys were young, boys really, at that time, and it was their first music video — to try to coordinate one person to follow a script would be difficult enough, but five of them together? It was challenging. They came with a ton of energy, so my idea was let's have activities.

It was a two-day video, so you could have lined up 300 activities and they would've never ran out of energy. The idea was let's document them doing activities, and we came up with a list of different things to do. You pull up next to a big sand hill and open up the doors, and they're not going to just stand there, they're going to run up the hill. The real challenge was just keeping up with them and keeping the cameras rolling and not missing anything, because they were on 24/7. You'd have to tell them to take a break because they were just performing all the time. Not just singing, but kicking the soccer ball, jumping here, jumping there. So when you watch it and you're kind of like, "Wow, it doesn't feel scripted," it's because it wasn't.

There's a lot of messing about, but no choreographed dancing. Was there ever any discussion of choreography, or was it always a clear remit that this is not a dancing boy band?

Because they were so new and it was their first video, we wouldn't have tried to make them dance. I feel like that comes with time. We did team up with Marty Kudelka, one of the best choreographers in the world, and he helped them. When you've never done this before, and you have to sing and walk, and you're on sand, and you're five deep, and you've got to be looking at the camera — or just not scratching your head while you're singing — it was more to get them to sync up and be somewhat coordinated and not walking over each other. He jumped in at the beginning, before I even got there, and was working with them, and where they should be looking and overall body language.

There's also a really playful bit where they swing Niall in the blanket. How many times did they drop him?

That's just one of a million little playful things that they would do. I don't know if they did that more than once. It just unfolded. Literally one guy would just come up with the idea to do it, and before you could even [get the camera set], they're swinging him. I've shot two music videos with them, and that's what it's like every time. They are just so high-energy. When one ventures a little too far you bring them back in, and then you're just reacting to what they're doing.

Harry gets the one explicitly romantic moment, where he sings to that girl and he's staring at her lips, and comes a little bit close to kissing her. How did it end up being him that got that moment? Was there already a notion then that he was going to be the big heartthrob?

At the time we didn't think we'll make him the big heartthrob, but he was game to do that, to sing to her. That is one of my favorite parts of the film still to date, because I love portraits. He was so close and singing directly to her. It became iconic for those guys, that moment. Of course she probably had to go into hiding after that. [Laughs]

Were the other boys jealous? Was it like, "Why do you get to do that and I don't?"

There was never any jealousy. At least when I was working with them. They were more egging him on, you know what I mean? Like, "Go, come on, do it! Yeah, go!" They were just were not jealous types. They were stoked, and probably gave [Harry] a hard time.

Was Harry into it, or was he at all shy or uncomfortable about it?

Harry is not shy. He does it his own way. You ask him to do something, he looks at you and you're like, "Is he going to do it?" Then he just delivers something beautiful. It's also awesome to see him as he's grown up, because knowing him then and seeing who he's become and how he's become just such a great musician and an awesome actor, you're like, "Damn, you unleashed it."

Can you elaborate a little bit more on what you mean by doing it his own way? Whether it was in that sequence or something else in the video?

Looking back, he probably thought I was a madman. A lot of times with other artists, you would get a push and a pull; they'd have ideas or they'd say, "No, I don't really like that," or, "I'm going to try it this way." Harry never really said much, and so I would just go on and on and on and thinking, "Man, he didn't hear a word I said." Then, he would just slam-dunk exactly what I was looking for. What it probably was, looking back on it, is he's a really good listener. And when you're a good listener, you're not speaking so much. I was 10 years younger too, so I was a younger director. So I was over-explaining everything. I was watching a great artist become who he is today.

This was their debut single, and you shot the video before that ever came out. Did you, or everyone on set in general, have any notion or sense of what was to come? Was there a feeling that this song and the boys would become what they became?

I know what they've become, so it's easy to sit here and be like, "Oh yeah, I knew they were going to be superstars." But I will say there was one moment where it was close to sunset, and they were singing as we were walking on the beach, really close to the water. We're blasting the song as loud as we possibly can play it so we all feel it, and I remember there was a small group, between 10 and 15 people, gathering. And I remember looking back at them and thinking, "This is going to be huge." This small little group is witnessing what could be the biggest boy band in history. And I can remember them wondering who they were. They actually asked like, "Who are these guys? Are they famous?" And I just remember thinking to myself, "You just wait." So many things have to line up for you to make it. You have to be talented, it has to be the right time, it has to be the right song, and everything was just lined up perfectly for them. I felt that they were going to shoot off the planet. I felt like magic was happening. You couldn't be there and hear it and see it and be a part of it and be like, "Eh, this is just another here today, gone tomorrow."

Do you feel like you almost got to spend some of their last quote-unquote normal days with them?

"Normal" meaning that we could do things without them getting mobbed? Absolutely. Imagine them today, or even five years ago, being able to walk through a theme park and down the street with nobody even really recognizing them. We were able to do that. They were such down-to-earth guys, and the first photo shoot that I ever did with them, their moms were dropping them off in minivans. That, to me, was as normal as it gets.

Because they were getting dropped off in vans, and they're so young and new to all this, what is the most kind of naively adorable thing you would say they did on set?

I won't name the particular band member out by name, but I can remember having a conversation with one of them. They were really young and they were about to come to America; we were in England. And I remember them just talking about girls and how to meet girls in America. "Is it the same in Europe? Where do you meet girls at in America?" And I just remember thinking to myself, "Oh, man, you're going to have security to keep girls away from you. How to meet girls in America?You're not going to have a problem with that." Because they had no idea what was in store for them.

Are you surprised by the various directions they've all gone now? Do you keep in touch with them?

I keep in touch with one of them. As far as being surprised with where they've ended up, it would be different answers for each one individually. There's one where I'm like, "Oh my gosh, I would've never known you were going to do this," but I would say overall, I'm not surprised that where they are and what they've done. I'm very proud of them and what they've become, because it's not just all what the fans are seeing, smiles and jokes. It comes with an enormous amount of pressure to do what they've done. To start where they started. It makes me proud to say, "Yeah, I know those guys." Now they can't go too many places without being run down or attacked by hugs, and "Sign this!" and "Will you marry me?" But at the beginning, man, they were just really, really great kids.