West Side Story star Rachel Zegler performs Amy Winehouse cover, dedicates to Naya Rivera

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler is again demonstrating her vocal pipes ahead of the film's release.

The actress, who plays Maria in Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of the classic musical film, posted a video cover of the song "Valerie" in the style of Amy Winehouse. Winehouse, of course, famously covered the song — originally performed by the Zutons — in 2007; it has since become one of the late singer's most well-known and beloved recordings.

Zegler also dedicated her cover to another famous performer of the song: Naya Rivera, who sang it multiple times in character as Santana Lopez on Glee. On Twitter, Zegler wrote that she had a dream about Rivera, who died last month at age 33, which inspired her to record this rendition.

"The day i recorded this cover i had a dream about naya rivera and in the dream she laughed and just said 'i’m doing okay'" Zegler wrote. "I woke up in tears and remembered how she killed this song time and time again— this is for her, just as much as it’s for amy, and for you all."

Zegler also encouraged viewers to donate to Covenant House, which is aiding homeless youth affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch her performance of "Valerie" below.