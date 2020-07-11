Weird Al Yankovic made a music video for his Hamilton polka with footage from the movie

Hamilton (Broadway) type Stage genre Musical

Weird Al Yankovic is not throwing away his shot to put "The Hamilton Polka" back in the conversation.

The musician released an apparently self-edited music video for his polka medley of songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash hit Hamilton, consisting entirely of footage from the filmed version currently streaming on Disney+. Yankovic originally released the polka in 2018, as part of the series of bonus Hamilton content known as “Hamildrops."

"Here's a video for 'The Hamilton Polka' that I put together using clips from the new 'Hamilton' movie," Yankovic wrote in the video description. "Huge thanks to Lin-Manuel, [director] Tommy Kail, and the rest of my Ham pals for creating the best thing ever."

The accordion-filled mash-up features covers of most of the show's biggest numbers, including "My Shot," "Wait For It," "The Schuyler Sisters," "The Room Where It Happens," and of course the opening song. The video shows the cast apparently lip-syncing to Yankovic's vocals and often speeds up their dancing to match the ebullient polka music. Quite the impressive and fun way for Yankovic to kill a few days in quarantine.

Hamilton is streaming now on Disney+. You can watch Yankovic's video above.

