Get an exclusive look at the full-length video for Weird Al's "Your Horoscope for Today," illustrated by artist Aaron Augenblick.

'Weird Al' Yankovic songs get animated in graphic novel The Illustrated Al: Watch new music video

"Weird Al" Yankovic has conquered parody music comedy albums and now he's invaded illustrated panels near you.

The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic from Z2 Comics is a career-spanning anthology of the comedian's songs as rendered by cartoonists and illustrators as they express Weird Al's "Yankovisions."

Below, EW can reveal select art from the book, as well as a full-length animated music video for Yankovic's "Your Horoscope for Today," which is a collaborated between the musician and artist Aaron Augenblick (Superjail!), who also illustrated the "Your Horoscope for Today" chapter of the anthology.

In addition to Augenblick, this Great Al-merican Songbook features more than 20 songs interpreted by artists such as Bill Plympton (Your Face, Guard Dog), Michael Kupperman (The New Yorker), Felipe Sobreiro (Luther Strode, Death's Head), Fred Harper (The New York Times), Jeff McClelland (The Tick), Hilary Barta (Plastic Man), and Bob Fingerman (Minimum Wage) among many others.

THE ILLUSTRATED AL: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic by Weird Al Yankovic 'The Illustrated Al' cover by Drew Friedman | Credit: Z2 Comics

The book also features cover art by Drew Friedman (MAD Magazine) and Mike & Laura Allred (Madman), as well as a custom art print set from Jesse Philips (Transformers, Star Trek), and a collector's card set by Danny Hellman (Screw, Legal Action Comics). And the foreword was written by standup comedian Emo Philips, who is also opening for Yankovic on his current North American tour.

"It's such an incredible honor to see my song lyrics brought to life by some of my all-time favorite cartoonists and illustrators," Yankovic says. "I've actually been playing the long game — the only reason I spent four decades in the music business is so that one day I could have my very own graphic novel."

THE ILLUSTRATED AL: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic by Weird Al Yankovic 'The Illustrated Al' cover by Mike and Laura Allred | Credit: Z2 Comics

Though he's been making hit song parodies for decades, Weird Al is hotter than ever thanks to a critically-acclaimed biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which just picked up two awards at the Critics Choice Awards: Best Movie Made for Television and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Radcliffe.

And, who knows? There could even be Oscar talk in his future. At least that's what costars Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood (who played an even more maniacal Madonna in Weird) thought about the original song Yankovic wrote for the movie, "Now You Know."

"I'd like to just once again plug that Al should win an Oscar for the song," Radcliffe noted back in September, with Wood adding, "We're seriously campaigning — it starts today."

Well, Yankovic may have missed the Oscars song shortlist, but he really has conquered nearly every medium. Who knew an accordion could take you so far?

The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic is available to order now. See more art from the chapter on "Your Horoscope for Today" below.

THE ILLUSTRATED AL: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic by Weird Al Yankovic CR: Z2 Comics Credit: Z2 Comics

THE ILLUSTRATED AL: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic by Weird Al Yankovic CR: Z2 Comics Credit: Z2 Comics

THE ILLUSTRATED AL: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic by Weird Al Yankovic CR: Z2 Comics Credit: Z2 Comics