Ooh-wee-ooh, Weezer looks like WGA allies, performing for striking writers outside Paramount

As the writers' strike wages on, support is coming from some unlikely sources.

Wednesday, '90s rock darlings Weezer stop by Paramount Pictures in Hollywood to play a few acoustic hits on the picket line.

Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner of Weezer attend Audacy's 9th annual We Can Survive at Hollywood Bowl on October 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Weezer | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell, and Scott Shriner strapped on their guitars and played songs including "Buddy Holly" from their beloved 1994 debut The Blue Album and "Beverly Hills" from their all right 2005 album Make Believe.

The WGA picket line is quickly becoming the hottest spot in town — on both coasts. Just last week Imagine Dragons turned up for an acoustic concert of their own in front of Netflix's Hollywood headquarters. Pete Davidson visited Greenpoint, Brooklyn with a bunch of pizzas for writers of the WGA East. Padma Lakshmi passed out sandwiches at Universal's picket lines.

Now entering its third week, the WGA strike, the first in more than 15 years, has slowed Hollywood to a crawl if perhaps not a full stop, with numerous projects being put on hold after the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers failed to reach an agreement.

