Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo is happy to admit his longtime love affair with heavy metal. As he told Kerrang last year while discussing his pre-Weezer group Sixty Wrong Sausages, "In those days I was almost anti-punk: I did not like punk music, or the whole punk aesthetic. My attitude was pretty much exclusively metal: practice your scales, your arpeggios, use a metronome and don’t play sloppy."

All of this helps explain why Cuomo has teamed with those notable, if fictional, guitar-shredders Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan. The lead single from the soundtrack to the upcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music is a Weezer track titled “Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)” and the just-released video for the song features cameos from both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

This third Bill & Ted film finds the titular heroes still trying to create music for their band, Wyld Stallyns, which they learned back in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure will inspire the utopian society of the future. “They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time,” co-writer Chris Matheson told EW last year. “Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’”

The film's soundtrack is released Aug. 28 and also contains tracks by Cold War Kids, Mastodon, Lamb of God, and Wyld Stallyns themselves. Bill & Ted Face the Music is released on demand and in theaters the same day.