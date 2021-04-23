The singer dropped a new version of the After Hours track along with an animated video.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande are here with a new version of "Save Your Tears." On Friday, The Weeknd dropped a remix of his After Hours hit single with vocals from Grande.

The accompanying animated music video directed by Jack Brown and produced by Blinkink sees The Weeknd create a doll version of Grande in a factory. The "positions" singer starts off as just a head, complete with a high ponytail (natch), but as her verse kicks in, she gets her limbs as we see The Weeknd's gloved hand operating the doll-building controls from a booth. By video's end, Grande is all boxed up.

This isn't the first After Hours remix The Weeknd has shared. He previously released a remix of "Blinding Lights" with Rosalía and "In Your Eyes" with Doja Cat. Nor is it his first collaboration with Grande. They also worked on "Love Me Harder" and "Off the Table" together.

Watch the "Save Your Tears" remix video above.