Another day, another vintage tune gaining traction thanks to the Stranger Things universe.

After appearing in season 4, Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill" became a contemporary hit with a new generation. Now there's another track on fans of the show's radar and it's growing more popular by the day. Metallica's "Master of Puppets" also plays a pivotal part in the Netflix hit and the band has even joined the show's fandom to celebrate the growing love for the track.

A video of one of the series' breakout stars, Joseph Quinn, is making the rounds, with many in awe of the actor's musical talents. On Sunday, footage of Quinn rehearsing the epic guitar solo was shared on the official Twitter account for the Stranger Things writers' room.

"Practice makes perfect," the post reads, accompanied by a behind-the-scenes look at the 29-year-old rehearsing the intricate sequence.

In the supernatural drama, Quinn's character Eddie Munson, uses the 1986 hit to unleash help to protect his friends from Vecna's demobats.

When incorporating "Masters of Puppets" into the production, producers kept it in the family by relying on Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo's son, bassist Tye Trujillo, to help create the solo.

Last week, the heavy metal band — consisting of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Trujillo — shared a TikTok in which they recreated the use of their song in the finale episode. Appearing with footage of the scene, the group is also rocking Hellfire Club shirts — the official Dungeons & Dragons club at Hawkins High School in the show.

The tribute came days after the band shared how they were "blown away" by having the "incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey."

"The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," the band wrote on Instagram. "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away."

STRANGER THINGS Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in 'Stranger Things 4'

In an interview with EW, Quinn shared that while he wasn't performing the song live during filming, he did play along while the cameras rolled.

Watch Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn rock out to Metallica's Master of Puppets 'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn rocks out rehearsing to Metallica's 'Master of Puppets'

"We had a backing track and I was playing along with it," he said. "I wouldn't want to mess with what they've already got, but it was very useful to be able to play along character-wise. It's a pretty adolescent fantasy to be a rockstar, isn't it? I felt like one for a night. It was great having Gaten [Matarazzo] up there with me. They really turned it up when they played 'Master of Puppets' and the whole crew were there."

