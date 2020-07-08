Watch Ringo Starr's birthday concert for charity, featuring Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, and more

Ringo Starr is celebrating his birthday with a little help from his friends.

The former Beatle is hosting a livestream concert for charity, Ringo's Big Birthday Show, to mark his 80th birthday on Tuesday. The livestream will feature performances by Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper and Dave Grohl, Gary Clark Jr., Sheila E., Sheryl Crow, and more, and will benefit organizations supporting racial justice and COVID-19 relief, including Black Lives Matter, The David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares, and WaterAid.

Starr will also debut a new version of his 2017 song "Give More Love" during the concert, with Jackson Browne, Jeff Bridges, Elvis Costello, Willie Nelson, and more contributing guest features. Judy Collins, Steve Earle, and Peter Frampton will also release tribute performances on Starr's YouTube channel. Will all of this include an obligatory performance of the Beatles' "Birthday"? There's only one way to find out.

You can check out the livestream above.