Pink and Brandi Carlile are paying homage to late musician Sinéad O'Connor, who died on Wednesday at 56.

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer, who recently kicked off the North America leg of her Summer Carnival tour, welcomed Carlile onstage to perform "Nothing Compares 2 U" in honor of O'Connor during her concert at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday.

Prior to the duet, Pink explained that O'Connor's music was a source of inspiration for her as a child. "When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my $10 and I would make a demo tape," she recalled, per CBS. "I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company."

She noted that her favorite songs to record at the time were Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All" and "Nothing Compares 2 U" before adding, "In honor of Sinead, and in honor of my very very talented friend Brandi Carlile, I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me."

In video footage from the event, Pink and Carlile can be seen facing one another as they take turns belting out Prince's heartbreaking lyrics. After the performance, Pink urged concertgoers to be kind to one another.

"You just never know ... what people are going through, so it's not hard to give people a smile," she said. "It's not hard to be kind, I'm learning that lesson in this lifetime as well, we can all learn that together."

Carlile later posted a video of their rendition on her Instagram Story, calling it a "bittersweet moment."

Brandi Carlile and Pink Brandi Carlile and Pink | Credit: Brandi Carlile/Instagram

The pair weren't the only artists who took a moment to remember O'Connor and her remarkable legacy during their shows that evening. Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump sang "Nothing Compares 2 U" at the band's Atlanta gig, while Tori Amos performed a medley of "Three Babies" and "I Am Stretched On Your Grave" at her concert in San Francisco.

"Sinead was a force of nature. A brilliant songwriter & performer whose talent we will not see the like of again," Amos wrote in a tribute on Twitter. "Such passion, such intense presence & a beautiful soul, who battled her own personal demons courageously. Be at peace dear Sinead, you will forever be in our hearts. t."