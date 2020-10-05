Watch Mick Fleetwood recreate viral Fleetwood Mac 'Dreams' TikTok video

More than 40 years after its release, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours is still some of the mesmerizing rock music ever made. As a result, that seminal album has proved capable of achieving popularity in multiple different media formats; originally issued on vinyl, the songs of Rumours have cracked iTunes charts and formed the basis of an entire Glee episode. Their latest achievement was going viral on TikTok, and now band founder Mick Fleetwood has shown his appreciation by joining TikTok himself.

If you're on TikTok, perhaps you've seen the original video already. TikTok user Nathan "420doggface208" Apodaca filmed himself skateboarding on the highway while drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice and lip-syncing to "Dreams." The video went viral and led to a huge uptick in streaming numbers for "Dreams," 43 years after its release. The official Fleetwood Mac social media account voiced its approval for the video, but Mick went even farther. The drummer created his own account and recreated the video as an homage to Apodaca; he even swigged from his own bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice.

Watch the videos below, and while you're at it, why not listen to "Dreams" again? After all, it's only right that you should play the way you feel it.