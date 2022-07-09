The heavy metal band continues to geek out over the way the season 4 finale used their song.

Metallica's love for the Stranger Things season 4 finale keeps getting deeper.

On Friday, the heavy metal band — consisting of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo — posted a TikTok recreating the finale's tribute to their song "Master of Puppets," in which Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays the song in the Upside Down to distract a swarm of demo-bats, giving the rest of the Hellfire Club time to defeat the villainous Vecna. It was an incredibly heroic moment for Eddie that — spoiler alert! — leads him to make the ultimate sacrifice.

In the band's TikTok, they all rock out to their song alongside footage of the scene while wearing Hellfire Club shirts. It's official: the song/scene has officially come full circle.

On Tuesday, the band shared their love for how Stranger Things used their iconic song in such a pivotal moment in the finale. The band said they were "blown away" by the scene, calling it an "incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey."

"The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," the band wrote on Instagram. "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away."

They continued, "It's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that? It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

Quinn, who has played the guitar since childhood, recently told EW that he didn't record the guitar riffs himself, but he did play along with it during filming.

"We had a backing track and I was playing along with it," Quinn said. "I wouldn't want to mess with what they've already got, but it was very useful to be able to play along character-wise. It's a pretty adolescent fantasy to be a rockstar, isn't it? I felt like one for a night. It was great having Gaten up there with me. They really turned it up when they played 'Master of Puppets' and the whole crew were there."

Quinn said it felt like a celebration despite his character's looming fate. "It was the first time that everyone felt like they were seeing live music — I say 'live music' — since the pandemic," he said. "So it felt like a real celebration."

