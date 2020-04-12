Watch Mariah Carey hit high notes to celebrate 15th anniversary of Emancipation of Mimi album

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Only Mariah Carey could make social distancing glamorous.

Donning a sleek blue robe, the songstress celebrated the 15th anniversary of her iconic 10th album, The Emancipation of Mimi, from her home on Sunday.

She asked fans on Twitter to vote for their favorite single off the 2005 collection and posted clips of her belting some of its most popular tracks.

In response to Pose co-creator Steven Canals choosing "We Belong Together" as his favorite, Carey elevated the track by giving it her signature high notes.

"Just for laughs," Carey captioned the video.

And given that it's Easter, Carey, of course, sang a snippet from "Fly Like a Bird."

"Mimi's closing track, 'Fly Like a Bird,' couldn't be more appropriate for this Easter Sunday. Happy Easter, everyone!" she wrote, also adding in some of the song's lyrics: "Fly like a bird, take to the sky / I need you now Lord, carry me high / Don't let the world break me tonight / I need the strength of you by my side."

The Emancipation of Mimi was the best-selling album of 2005 and garnered Carey 10 Grammy nominations. "We Belong Together" was particularly acclaimed, with Billboard dubbing it the Song of the Decade. Today, the album remains one of Carey's most beloved works.

Recently, Carey has taken part in numerous musical efforts to celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. On March 29, she joined the Living Room Concert for America, hosted by Elton John, along with the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, and more.

She's also set to perform during the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday, April 18, in collaboration with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, with assistance from the cast of Sesame Street, the broadcast will also include performances and appearances by Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Chris Martin, John Legend, Paul McCartney, and more.

