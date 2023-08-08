Piece by piece, Kelly Clarkson is rewriting one of her fan-favorite songs to remove all references to her ex Brandon Blackstock.

The singer, 41, updated the lyrics to her 2015 song "Piece By Piece" to seemingly reflect the couple's divorce during her Las Vegas residency on Saturday night. The loving track features lyrics that detail Clarkson's difficult relationship with her absent father and how Blackstock taught her that "a man can be kind and a father could stay."

Prior to performing the song, Clarkson told the crowd, "This song I initially wrote, just, super hopeful, right? And well, sometimes hopeful turns into hopeless. So here we go, 'Piece by Piece.'"

She then proceeded to switch up several key lines during the song's pre-chorus, which originally featured the lyrics: "But piece by piece / he collected me up / Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah / Piece by piece, he filled the holes that you burned in me / At six years old and you know."

Instead, Clarkson changed the aforementioned "he" into an "I," giving the song a poignant new meaning. She sang, "Piece by piece, I collected me up / Off the ground where you abandoned things, yeah / And piece by piece, I filled the holes that you burned in me / At 6 years old."

She also altered the song's chorus, which previously read, "He never walks away / He never asks for money / He takes care of me / He loves me / Piece by piece, he restored my faith / That a man can be kind and a father could stay."

Clarkson's new version similarly celebrated herself: "I just walk away / when they ask for money / I take care of me / 'cause I love me / Piece by piece, I restored my faith / That a heart can still beat, even when it breaks." The changes were met with swift approval from the audience, who clapped and cheered loudly as Clarkson sang.

Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson | Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

This isn't the first time that Clarkson has seemingly shaded her ex during her residency. Last month, she performed her Kellyoke cover of Gayle's "abcdefu," which included the lyrics, "F--- you and your dad and the fact that you got half / And my broken heart, turn that s--- into art / F--- you and your view from the valley I bought too / You can all f--- off."

Clarkson and Blackstock, who tied the knot in 2013 and share two children together, finalized their divorce in March 2022. As part of the proceedings, Clarkson was ordered to give Blackstock $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support, according to PEOPLE. She was also required to pay Blackstock $1.25 million to cover his attorney fees and ongoing costs for their divorce at the time.

Watch Clarkson change up "Piece By Piece" in the clip above.

