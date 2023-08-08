Paramore surprised their Bay Area fans by inviting Golden State Warriors point guard and local hometown hero Steph Curry on stage Monday night.

The award-winning athlete joined the band to sing their hit single "Misery Business" during a performance at the Chase Center — a.k.a. the Warriors' stomping grounds — in San Francisco. In video footage taken from the event, Curry can be seen running on stage and exchanging a hug with lead singer Hayley Williams as the crowd excitedly cheers for his unexpected arrival.

"That's your people! That's your people!" Williams remarked in the clip, pointing toward the crowd. Turning to the audience, she continued, "So look, you know, us and Steph, we go back a few years. And tonight is our reunion. Tonight, we're going to sing something together and, listen, from the moment that Steph hits the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show. This is a Steph Curry show. So, are you gonna show him how you turn up at a Steph Curry show?"

Williams then presented Curry with a microphone by bending down on one knee. After quickly checking that he knew the song's legendary lyrics, she added, "I'm so excited. We're going to count you off, me and San Fran, we're gonna count you to four, and then I'm gonna help you start it, but then you're gonna soar. You got this!"

Curry certainly rose to the challenge, appearing to even surprise Williams with how ferociously he sang the pop-punk hit, and began dancing as streamers rained down from the rafters. He continued to sing and rock out with Williams until the very end of the song before thanking the audience and departing the stage.

Curry's wife, Ayesha, shared a snapshot of him and Williams singing together on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Omg." She also posted a video of him standing to the side of the stage prior to the performance on her Instagram Story. In the clip, Williams can be overheard telling the crowd, "San Francisco, will you please welcome, number 30, Mr. Steph Curry?"

Ayesha also revealed the personal connection that the couple has to Paramore's music. "Woaaaaaaah! We listened to Paramore on one of our first dates… and many years later they were kind enough to perform at his 30th. This is SO FREAKING COOL!" she captioned the video. "What a full circle moment. Thank you @paramore and @yelyahwilliams."

She added, "'Still Into You' took the night for us. Honestly, one of the coolest nights."

Watch Curry perform "Misery Business" in the video above.

