Watch Global Citizen Live featuring performances from Lizzo, Elton John, Demi Lovato, and more

The day of global unity calls on the world to fight hunger, the climate crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Citizen is here to bring us their own version of LiveAid.

The international advocacy organization is bringing artists together across the globe for a Global Citizen Live, a special event occurring Sept. 25 to raise awareness and urge global unity on combatting several crises.

Over 24 hours, performances will air live from Seoul, Tuscany, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City, Paris, London, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Mumbai, and more.

The event spans seven continents and will air around the world on Apple Music, the Apple TV app, YouTube, and Twitter. It will also air ABC, ABC News Live, iHeartRadio, Hulu, the Roku Channel, FX, and TIME in the U.S., as well as a myriad of other channels and platforms around the world.

Global Citizen Live is intended to promote unity and action on several global concerns, including addressing the climate needs of developing countries, pressing for a U.S. climate change protection bill to get the country to at half emissions by 50% by 2020, pushing the world's billionaires to end the global hunger crisis, and calling on the G7 and EU to share one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines with those most in need, as well as waiving IP on the production of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical tools.

Check out the global line-up here:

Appearing from New York's Central Park : Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang

: Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang Appearing from Champ de Mars in Paris : Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, Stormzy, Christine and the Queens and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth, and Fatma Said.

: Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, Stormzy, Christine and the Queens and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth, and Fatma Said. Appearing from the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles : Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers, and 5 Seconds of Summer

: Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers, and 5 Seconds of Summer Appearing from London : Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag'n'Bone Man

: Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag'n'Bone Man Appearing from Lagos : Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Made Kuti

: Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Made Kuti Appearing from Rio De Janeiro: Alok, Mart'nália, Criolo, Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz, and Mosquito, in partnership with Rock In Rio

Alok, Mart'nália, Criolo, Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz, and Mosquito, in partnership with Rock In Rio Appearing from Sydney: Delta Goodrem

Delta Goodrem Appearing from Mumbai: Host Anil Kapoor, with Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, KiaraAdvani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinhawith, in partnership with Wizcraft

