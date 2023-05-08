Jump on it? Easier said than done.

Watch Ginuwine fall off the stage while performing at the Lovers & Friends music festival

Jump on it? Be careful what you wish for.

R&B star Ginuwine, best known for his irresistable 1996 hit "Pony," took a spill while performing at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas over the weekend. The crooner attempted to jump from the stage to a platform closer to fans while performing the song "In Those Jeans," but he underestimated the distance and ended up falling backwards.

Check out the video below, which shows Ginuwine nearly taking a sign language interpreter down with him.

Ginuwine, who wasn't injured in the fall, joked about the incident in a subsequent Instagram video. "Shout out to everybody at Lovers & Friends, that was a crazy, crazy show. We had so much fun — aside from my little spill," Ginuwine said in the video before bursting into laughter.

He then sang a few lines from gospel singer Donnie McClurkin's "We Fall Down": "We fall down, and we get up."

See that video below.

