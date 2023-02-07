This moment is more rare than the Arkenstone!

Watch Ed Sheeran surprise one lucky Hobbiton tour with a performance of 'I See Fire'

The misty eye of the mountain below was definitely watching over this performance.

Singer-songwriter and long-time Lord of the Rings fan Ed Sheeran crashed a Hobbiton Movie Set tour and regaled its attendees with an intimate performance of his 2013 hit "I See Fire" on Tuesday evening.

"Guests of our Evening Banquet Tour just had a visit from a very special guest," the company, which takes guests on walking tours of beloved filming locales like the Shire, wrote on their Instagram Story on Tuesday. "[Ed Sheeran] surprised fans in The Green Dragon Inn with a familiar tune."

In footage taken from the evening, Sheeran, who is currently on the New Zealand leg of his Mathematics Tour, looked cool and casual in a pair of shorts, hoodie, and a ball cap as he played guitar and sang along to the song, which he wrote nearly a decade ago for The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. (No word if he also performed other certified Hobbit bangers like "Blunt the Knives" or "Misty Mountains," unfortunately.)

Ed Sheeran crashing a Hobbiton tourq Ed Sheeran performs 'I See Fire' during a Hobbiton tour. | Credit: tiktok

"It was such an honor working with Peter Jackson on this song," Sheeran said in a press release back in 2013. "I was allowed complete freedom to create what I thought was fitting for the film, which is very rare, and Peter, Fran, and Philippa were always on hand to give notes and pointers."

Watch Sheeran perform "I See Fire" in the clip above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: