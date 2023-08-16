Watch Domhnall Gleeson kill Domhnall Gleeson in Hozier's new video

Domhnall Gleeson has a bone to pick with Domhnall Gleeson.

The About Time actor stars as multiple versions of the same blood-splattered, shovel-wielding man in the music video for Hozier's new single, "De Selby (Part 2)." In the black-and-white visual, Gleeson wakes up in a field only to discover another version of himself, whom he promptly strikes over the head and then buries alive. With each death, Gleeson finds himself back in the field once again.

But there's a method to Gleeson's madness — at least, according to Hozier. Speaking with EW, the Irish singer-songwriter revealed that the funky track itself "reflects on this darkness where you can't see where one person begins or where the other person ends."

"It moves into the romantic space where, along that thinking, you feel part of the same whole," he continued. "It's like that [Pablo] Neruda poem where it's like, 'So close that your hand on my chest is my hand / So close that your eyes close when I fall asleep.'"

In that sense, the Gleesons are all individual parts of the same person. They also appear to each have their own unique mannerisms and interests throughout the video: while some are out murdering one another, others are happy to just have a pint of beer, perform comedic routines with their shovel, and dance in empty fields.

Domhnall Gleeson in new Hozier music video Domhnall Gleeson in Hozier's music video for 'De Selby (Part 2)' | Credit: Hozier/YouTube

"De Selby (Part 2)" is the second track on Hozier's album Unreal Unearth, which hits shelves on Friday. The 16-track album chronicles the singer's experiences of love and loss through the lens of Italian poet Dante Aligheri's Inferno and its corresponding nine circles of hell.

Watch the Gleeson on Gleeson carnage in the music video above.

