The duo performed covers of Van Halen, the Police, the Rolling Stones, and more.

Chevy Metal, the cover band previously helmed by late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, rides on.

On Monday night, Dave Grohl and Hawkins' son Shane joined the band for a high-energy set at the Rock & Roll Pizza Bar at Harley's Valley Bowl, a local bowling alley in Simi Valley, Calif., where they blazed through covers of Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Mötley Crüe, the Rolling Stones, and Queen, the latter having been Hawkins' favorite band.

The duo opened the evening by launching into the Police's 1978 hit "Next To You," before going on to play Van Halen's "You Really Got Me." Later, they weaved together a "Jazz Odyssey" straight out of Spinal Tap.

The pair weren't the only ones putting the pedal to the (glam) metal either. Jane's Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins had a stint behind the drum kit as they rocked out to Queen's "Tie Your Mother Down" and David Bowie's "Moonage Daydream," while Gregg Bissonette dropped in to perform Van Halen's "Jamie's Cryin'."

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, a close friend of Hawkins, stepped in for the set's closer: a lively rendition of AC/DC's "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap."

"I just want to make sure I don't fuck up the lyrics so I'm gonna read them from my phone," Grohl notified the crowd as he held out his iPhone. "I know that's not very rock and roll."

Hawkins, who died at age 50 in May of last year, formed Chevy Metal alongside pals Wiley Hodgden and Mick Murphy in 2013. Since the drummer's death, his 17-year-old son has filled in for his dad at several Chevy Metal and Foo Fighters concerts, including the Foo's headlining performance at the Boston Calling music festival last May.

"Our band is truly like a family. Because we've been together for so long, we truly love each other," Grohl said at the festival. "So tonight, all of our families are here because we have to do this together."

Shane also performed the Foo's hit "My Hero" during the band's London tribute concert in honor of his dad last September.

Watch Chevy Metal rock out in the videos above.

