Charlize Theron and daughters shake it off celebrating her birthday at Taylor Swift Eras tour

Charlize Theron is officially in her "Shake It Off" era.

On Tuesday, the Oscar winner shared a video to her Instagram of her and her daughters enthusiastically dancing to the Taylor Swift hit during the singer's Eras Tour stop on Monday in Los Angeles.

In the clip, Theron and her daughters can be seen shimmying in unison and eventually doing the Sprinkler with big smiles on their faces. The actress, whose birthday was also Monday, captioned the post, "Thank you for the best birthday ever, @taylorswift!!! We had such a great f---ing time."

Fellow celebs shared their enjoyment of the family's sweet moves, with actress Michelle Monaghan adding, "It was incredible!!!!! And yes! Happy Birthday!!!!!!"

Swift's Eras Tour, which wraps up its first US leg at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, has amassed records and Ticketmaster crashes galore, as well as quite the celebrity following.

In addition to Theron, celebs gathered at Monday's show alone included Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldaña, Dita Von Teese, Camilla Luddington, Ashley Greene, Flavor Flav, and more. Elsewhere on the Eras Tour, the likes of Channing Tatum, Gayle King, Emma Stone, Emma Roberts, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Julia Roberts, Selena Gomez and more have all been spotted getting down to Swift's sick beats.

With a planned 146 shows across five continents, the Eras Tour is Swift's most expansive to date. It officially kicked off in March in Glendale, Ariz. and will next head to international locales starting later this month in Mexico.