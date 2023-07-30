Cardi B chucks a microphone at a fan who tossed a drink in her face
Some audience participation took a messy turn this weekend.
Cardi B is now the latest singer to have something thrown at her during a live show, but with one key difference: The "I Like It" singer decided to fight back. During her outdoor set at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, she got a drink tossed in her face and retaliated by hurling her microphone at the offending concertgoer.
The rapper was in the middle of performing her hit "Bodak Yellow" when a fan raised their cup to propel their drink in her direction. The video shows a visibly startled Cardi locating the culprit before chucking her microphone in their direction. Videos shared by fellow attendees confirm that the mic did make contact.
Several security guards stepped in to intervene and seemingly ushered the person away from the stage while Cardi yelled at them. Meanwhile, the song — vocals included — continued playing over the speakers. Eventually, Cardi's microphone was returned and she continued the set.
The tense moment has been circulating on social media along with other clips of the performance. One video shows Cardi encouraging fans to splash her with water. "That s--- feels good," she said as fans sprinkled her from afar. "Put that s--- in my p---y."
Though she initially took no issue with the audience throwing water in her direction, she later lamented the mic incident to the crowd, explaining that she didn't expect to be hit in the face: "I said splash my p---y," she declared, "not my face, bitch."
A representative for Cardi B did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on the incident.
Cardi has since retweeted a video of the encounter with the caption "Jealous Ass Bitch," offering a link to "Jealousy," her new single with her husband, rapper Offset.
The tossed drink is hardly the most extreme example of audience members throwing objects at performers recently. Last month, a man was arrested and charged with assault after he hit Bebe Rexha in the face with his cell phone. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini was struck by a projectile less than two weeks later, and pop star Ava Max was slapped by a concertgoer who rushed onto the stage during her performance. Lil Nas X and Drake made headlines for noticing a chucked sex toy and a vape, respectively. However, one of the weirdest incidents came in late June when someone elected to throw their mother's ashes at Pink during a concert. The singer was stunned, telling the audience, "I don't know how I feel about this."
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content: