Go easy on Adele — even Grammy-winning artists forget their own lyrics sometimes.

The "Hello" singer, who is currently holding her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas, was about to perform her hit "I Drink Wine" during her June 17 performance at Caesars Palace when she suddenly stopped the show after forgetting its opening line.

"I forgot the f---ing lyrics. This song. F---!" Adele shouted in video footage from the event shared on social media. Shaking her head and laughing, she added, "Bloody hell — $50 dollars that cost me last night!"

Adele then marched toward the front row and asked concertgoers to "remind me of me lyric" before ultimately landing on the correct line: "How can one become so bounded by choices that somebody else makes?"

The "Skyfall" singer took the blunder in stride as she returned to the center of the stage and threw her head back and laughed. She then added, "Alright, let's reset and start that one again, shall we?"

After a brief pause to reset the stage, Adele began the song again — this time with the right lyrics — and pointed toward the fans who helped her as she sang.

Adele Adele | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Adele's June 17 performance was one of 34 additional dates after she extended her Weekends with Adele residency in March. The residency, which began in November 2022, will now run through Nov. 4 and will have an accompanying live concert film that will be released at a later date.

"Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that," she told concertgoers in March. "So I am coming back for a few weeks in June and I'm going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it."

