Copperhead lives on in SZA's new music video for "Kill Bill," the second single from the singer's No. 1 album SOS, a nod to the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name.

Vivica A. Fox, who starred as assassin Vernita Green/Jeanie Bell/Copperhead in Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2, makes a surprise cameo in the clip, which features several references to the movies, including SZA starring as her own version of The Bride, originally played by Uma Thurman.

Fox appears at around the 1:30 minute mark as SZA's driver. Budd's trailer, O-Ren's anime sequence, and the showdown at the House of the Blue Leaves are among the various allusions in the action-packed video, directed by Christian Breslauer.

Like the films, SZA's "Kill Bill" tells the story of a woman's deadly quest to exact revenge on a former partner. "If I can't have you, no one should," she sings, adding, "I might kill my ex, not the best idea / His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here? / I might kill my ex, I still love him though / Rather be in jail than alone."

SZA previously told EW that the track's music video would be partially inspired by Kill Bill.

"I love Vivica A. Fox's character. I love Lucy Liu's character. I even love Bill because he's super complex," she said. "I feel like he doesn't understand why he did what he did. He's void of emotion, but he loved The Bride so much that he couldn't stand her to be with anyone else. That was really complex and cool to me. It's a love story."

SZA, KILL BILL, Vivica A. Fox SZA; Vivica A. Fox in 'Kill Bill' | Credit: SZA/YouTube; Everett Collection

Watch SZA's "Kill Bill" music video above.

