And we need this more than ever.

Bridgerton would not be nearly as swoony without the musical stylings of Vitamin String Quartet, whose string covers of pop songs lend the show an irresistibly modern edge.

Now, EW can exclusively debut the music video for one of Vitamin String Quartet's newest tracks, their take on Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart," with an assist from string trio Simply Three.

The video finds the quartet and Simply Three delivering a stirring, romantic rendition of the epic 80s ballad against the picturesque backdrop of Malibu, Calif.

"Getting a chance to interpret one of my favorite '80s anthems with the combined weight of VSQ and Simply Three made it that much more impactful," James Curtiss, Creative Director of Vitamin String Quartet, tells EW. "The track just feels sonically bigger than anything we've done."

"Total Eclipse of the Heart" is just one of several tracks off Vitamin String Quartet's forthcoming album, Our Flashback Wedding, a collection of romantic favorites from the '80s and '90s.

The album will include songs such as "Kiss Me," "I Will Always Love You," "Take On Me," "Higher Love," "Never Gonna Give You Up," and, of course, "Total Eclipse of the Heart." It offers 12 wedding classics, transformed into the string quarter renditions that helped give Bridgerton its magic.

Watch the video above for more. Our Flashback Wedding is available June 4.