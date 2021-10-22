Vinyl demand is skyrocketing — and you can get turntables on super sale at Amazon

The number of ways you can consume music is limitless. You can slip in your AirPods and stream your favorite carefully curated playlist on Spotify, or cover your ears with your comfiest pair of noise-canceling headphones and watch music videos on YouTube. You may be a frequent concertgoer, or you may even get your fill of music in theaters, whether through musicals or movie soundtracks. But perhaps one of the most aesthetically pleasing and novelty ways to listen to music is with a turntable and record. Vinyl and turntables are currently in high demand, and it appears more and more people are finding a taste for vintage listening habits. If you're ready to venture into the realm of retro jamming or need to find a gift for the music lover in your life, you can do so right now without paying full price thanks to all the turntables and vinyl records currently on sale at Amazon.