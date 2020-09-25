Vin Diesel is now a pop star: Fast & Furious actor drops first single 'Feel Like I Do'

Diesel wants you to "Feel Like I Do" with his debut single.

It's official. Vin Diesel is a recording artist now.

The Fast & Furious star debuted his first single "Feel Like I Do" on The Kelly Clarkson Show before the song hit Spotify and streaming platforms on Friday.

"For so long, I have been promising to release music... encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone," Diesel wrote to his Instagram followers this week. "Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud."

Sending a recorded message to The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor said he normally would be on a movie set this year, but "that's not possible" because of the global pandemic. Fast & Furious 9 was pushed back from its planned May 22 release to April 2, 2021. Now, Diesel says, "I have another creative outlet, another way to show you or share with you my heart."

"One of the people who first believed in me was Kygo," he adds. So, the dance bop "Feel Like I Do," written and produced by Petey Martin, is released through Kygo's Palm Tree Records label.

[embed]https://open.spotify.com/artist/3dtkct6MUrKfxCUWLgnGAD?si=TBoAc1wnRCqiXYWiixzF_A[/embed]