Vikings star Alexander Ludwig lands global recording deal with country music label

Alexander Ludwig has made a name of himself as Bjorn Ironside on the hit series Vikings. But acting isn't his only talent — and Ludwig can now add "country music artist" to his résumé, as he's been officially signed by BBR Music Group/BMG.

Alexander Ludwig Alexander Ludwig teared up while telling fans of his new music venture. | Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the label announced that Ludwig had been officially signed to a global recording deal, with an expected self-titled debut EP to release on May 21.

"I've been drawn to country music since I was handed my first guitar at 9 years old," Ludwig said in a statement. "Life is about the journey and I am so grateful to take these next steps in music with Loba, BBR Music Group/BMG, the community in Nashville and want to thank them for taking a chance and believing in me. I can't wait to share this music that represents a taste of what I love about country music."

"Alexander is one of those rare individuals who excels at everything he does," added BMG Nashville president Jon Loba. "A big reason is his work ethic. He never assumes anything will be handed to him and his music career is no exception. He's been a longtime student of the genre and put in the time over the last several years coming to Nashville, spending time writing, learning from industry vets and honing his craft."

The EP will be produced by Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy — two members of Jason Aldean's band. Taking inspiration from singers such as George Strait, Kenny Chesney, and Alan Jackson, Ludwig's EP will funnel "the talented musician's love of storytelling into five songs that blend old-school twang with modern muscle," according to the press release.

Despite being known for his acting roles in Vikings and The Hunger Games, and Bad Boys For Life, Ludwig has had music on the brain since he wrote his first song at age 12. After honing his songwriting skills in Nashville and meeting eventual collaborators Allison and Kennedy, he went on to create his own music and released the song "Let Me Be Your Whiskey," co-written with Michael Dulaney, in 2020.

You can get a sneak peek of Ludwig's music here and view the tracklisting for the new EP below.

“Love Today”— (Greylan James, David Lee Murphy, Matt Roy) “Sunset Town” — (Marv Green, David Lee Murphy, Justin Wilson) “How It Rolls” — (Eric Arjes, Brad Tursi) “Malibu Blue” — (Jonathan Singleton, Brad Tursi, Andrew Rollins) “Summer Crazy”— (Alexander Ludwig, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Justin Wilson)

Watch Ludwig tell his fans about his new music venture above.