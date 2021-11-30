Last year, Travis Scott spearheaded the mainstream adoption of immersive digital experiences when he was joined by an audience of 27.7 million for his virtual concert on gaming platform Fortnite. This year, in early October, Zimmerman went several steps further as he unveiled Oberhasli, his own constantly evolving virtual world, filled with easter egg-laden games, music, and interactive content, which he curated himself. Hosted on a game development platform named Core, Oberhasli is an example of what's now buzzily referred to as a metaverse, a term taken from Neal Stephenson's sci-fi novel Snow Crash, which envisioned a constantly expanding online environment that culturally mirrors our own world. The metaverse largely relies on user-generated content, resulting in a cultural shift both in how music is being consumed and how music fandom functions. In a trajectory no doubt fueled by a global pandemic that left much of the population wary of gathering in groups larger than their own household, Core and its ilk are fast becoming the primary engine for the convergence of the music and gaming industries.