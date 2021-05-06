Victoria Beckham says Beyoncé told her the Spice Girls' girl power inspired her career

"She actually said to me: 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do," Beckham said on the Breaking Beauty podcast.

The Spice Girls might've laid the foundation for Beyoncé's destiny as a global icon.

Appearing on the latest edition of the Breaking Beauty podcast, fashion mogul and recording artist Victoria Beckham — known as Posh Spice throughout the Spice Girls' rise to superstardom in the late '90s — revealed that her former group might've inspired Beyoncé's trajectory in the music business.

Victoria Beckham; Beyonce Victoria Beckham says the Spice Girls inspired Beyoncé. | Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS//AFP via Getty Images; Dave Benett/WireImage

"I don't talk about it that much anymore, but what I [remember is that] we inspired lots of young women. When I met Beyoncé a few years ago, she actually said to me: 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do, and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am,'" Beckham said in a chat about her Victoria Beckham Beauty line. "When someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, that's quite something." (Representatives for Beyoncé did not immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation).

She said the roots of the brand have ties to the Spice Girls as well, noting that the inspiration for both is "all about accepting who you are" and embracing the idea that "it's ok to be different, let's not try to change who we are, let's celebrate who we are, let's celebrate the fact that we're all different, which is why inclusivity is so important to us."

The Spice Girls became international icons thanks to their infectious pop and overall message of "girl power," which set off a wave of female empowerment and ignited a renewed interest in British pop culture, music, and fashion at the time.

Beyoncé would later go on to hit big with the girl group Destiny's Child, and according to a brief scene in Netflix's new Selena scripted series, a chance meeting with the titular Tejano legend might've also inspired the singer to become a star.

"I actually did meet Selena, in the Galleria Mall in Houston, but I didn't say much to Selena because I wasn't a celebrity," Beyoncé previously said in an interview for MTV Trés. "I just saw her and said hello and kept it moving. Definitely growing up in Texas I heard her on the radio, and I think listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she was saying, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation."



