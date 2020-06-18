We'll Meet Again singer Vera Lynn dies at age 103
Beloved British singer Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103, according to the BBC. Lynn became known as "the Forces' Sweetheart" during World War II when she performed for troops from the U.K. around the globe. Her best-known songs included "The White Cliff's of Dover" and "We'll Meet Again," Lynn's performance of which was featured, ironically, in Stanley Kubrick's 1964 black comedy Dr. Strangelove. Lynn passed away on Thursday morning surrounded by her close relatives.
Both British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the country's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer have paid tribute to Lynn on Twitter.
"Dame Vera Lynn’s charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours," wrote Johnson. "Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come."
"RIP Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces’ Sweetheart," wrote Starmer. "Her songs still speak to the nation in 2020 just as they did in 1940."
Related content:
Comments