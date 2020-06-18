We'll Meet Again singer Vera Lynn dies at age 103

Beloved British singer Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103, according to the BBC. Lynn became known as "the Forces' Sweetheart" during World War II when she performed for troops from the U.K. around the globe. Her best-known songs included "The White Cliff's of Dover" and "We'll Meet Again," Lynn's performance of which was featured, ironically, in Stanley Kubrick's 1964 black comedy Dr. Strangelove. Lynn passed away on Thursday morning surrounded by her close relatives.