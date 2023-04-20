"This is for all the chin-pressers. All the eye-pushers. The skit-scratchers. The teeth-grinders. Anybody who's trying to cope with anything."

She may be known for exorcizing demons in The Conjuring, but Vera Farmiga is also very happy to raise some hell on stage.

The actress — and bona fide rock star — took to the mic for a little metal mayhem earlier this week, unleashing a cover of Slipknot's "Duality" with bandmates that included her husband, former metal keyboardist Renn Hawkey. She delivered the set for a benefit for Rock Academy, a music school based in upstate New York that teaches children and adults how to perform their favorite songs.

"This is for all the chin-pressers. All the eye-pushers. The skit-scratchers. The teeth-grinders. Anybody who's trying to cope with anything," Farmiga said before launching into a badass, head-bang-worthy rendition of the thrashers' 2004 song — powerful screams and all.

"#Duality, @Slipknot with my buds at @rockacademyofficial," Farmiga captioned the clip. "Best. Music. School. On. The. Planet. Enroll your kids now. And why let them have all the fun?! Enroll yourselves! Come learn. Come grow. Come play. Come have so much fun."

This isn't the first time Farmiga has doled out some much-needed heavy-metal wisdom. Last November, she channeled her inner Ozzy Osbourne as she protested "the carnage of war" and "the greed of politicians" with an unhinged performance of Black Sabbath's 1970 single "War Pigs."

The rendition even caught the attention of Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, who commented, "Sad that my lyrics still have meaning all of these years later. Great performance, though!"

And last April Farmiga rocked out with Scott Ian of beloved thrash-metal band Anthrax for a cover of Iron Maiden's legendary "The Trooper." Watch her nail Bruce Dickinson's epic high notes below and her brilliant Slipknot cover above.

