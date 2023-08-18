The reality TV star's new collaboration with The 27s, "Apples," is not-so-subtly calling out her former friend... and it's kind of a banger.

Vanderpump Rules' "Scandoval" drama is the reality TV gift that keeps on giving.

Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay Rachel Leviss and Scheana Shay | Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Bravo via Getty Images

Shay dropped the track, a collaboration with Kevin Franklin and Landis Daniels of The 27s, on Friday. "I haven't used music as an outlet to express my feelings in a really long time, so getting back into the studio and making this song with The 27s has been freeing and cathartic," Shay told Rolling Stone. "Plus, the hook is a great way to teach your toddler how to spell APPLES."

The song arrives just a day after Leviss' controversial interview on former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel's podcast Just B, where she addressed her explosive affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval for the first time in months. And while Shay doesn't name Leviss in the track, she serves up a number of pointed lyrics about a breakup with a friend. "I was with you on your worst day / You stabbed me in the worst way / How you gonna lie to my face? / And you said that we would always be friends / Party on the weekend / But then you're gone without a trace," Shay sings. "I thought you were grateful / I found out you're fake, though / I hope there's a place for friends like you." Other lyrics call the unnamed former friend a "narcissistic psycho," a "hot mess," and "a snake."

Listen to the song below.

News that Sandoval cheated on his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix, with Madix's best friend Leviss, sent shockwaves through the cast. Shay and Leviss were together the night Madix found out about the affair, and Leviss alleges that Shay assaulted her by pushing her into a brick wall and punching her in the eye, a claim Shay denies. Leviss requested a restraining order against Shay as a result, which forced Shay to vacate the set during the season 10 reunion to keep a distance from Leviss.

This isn't Shay's first foray into music. The reality star previously released the singles "What I Like" in 2012, "Good as Gold" in 2013, and "Shake That" in 2014. "Good As Gold" is iconic for other reasons (remember her live debut performance?), but "Apples" is clearly Shay's masterpiece. The season may almost be over, but it's never too late to debut a song of the summer contender.

