Vampire Weekend start '2021' with new 40:42 EP featuring two new reinterpretations of their song

Vampire Weekend is starting the year with an unexpected take on their song of the same name, "2021."

For their new 40:42 EP released Thursday, the Grammy-winning band commissioned acclaimed jazz saxophonist Sam Gendel and the Connecticut rock quintet Goose to both create their own reinterpretations of the Father of the Bride album track.

One twist though: Vampire Weekend gave Gendel and Goose the directive to turn their one minute and thirty-nine second long song into two twenty minute and twenty-one second versions (hence the title 40:42).

In addition to fans being able to hear the two unique interpretations, Gendel and Goose both came with their own visuals. While Gendel's jazzy take comes with some improvisational animation, Goose chose to film themselves performing an intimate, up-close take on the song.

Watch both Sam Gendel and Goose's versions of Vampire Weekend's "2021" above.

The 40:42 EP is now available to stream across all digital platforms.