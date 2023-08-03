Valerie Bertinelli makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo appearance in a new music from Mammoth WVH. The Grammy-nominated band is led by Wolfgang Van Halen, the son she shared with the late Eddie Van Halen.

Bertinelli appears in the clip for "I'm Alright," which picks up where the band's "Another Celebration at the End of the World" video left off, as a disgruntled employee checking in bands at a battle of the bands competition.

In the video for "Another Celebration at the End of the World," a series of Wolfgangs are tossed out of Mammoth WVH. In response, they start their own band, Mammoth WWW. The WWW Wolfgangs spend the "I'm Alright" video sabotaging the members of Mammoth WVH — stealing keys, boarding up houses, turning off alarm clocks — to ensure their rival band won't make it to the big battle.

"I'm Alright" appears on the band's upcoming Mammoth II album. The band's second album is scheduled to be released Friday, Aug. 4.

Wolfgang previously shared that the album features a tribute to his late father, iconic guitarist Eddie Van Halen. The song "Take a Bow" features Wolfgang playing his father's famous Frankenstein guitar — aka Frankenstrat — with a solo played through his dad's Marshall heads and cabinets. "It's straight up what he used on the earliest Van Halen records," Van Halen told Guitar.com. "It makes me happy to capture some of Dad's history on this song forever."

Valerie Bertinelli in Wolfgang Van Halen's 'I'm Alright' video Valerie Bertinelli in Wolfgang Van Halen's 'I'm Alright' video | Credit: Mammoth WVH/YouTube

Bertinelli's cameo isn't the only family connection on "I'm Alright." Van Halen told Guitar Interactive that he had his uncle — Patrick Bertinelli, not Alex Van Halen — operate the wah pedal for the song's guitar solo.

Bertinelli has shared excitement over the release, posting behind-the-scenes footage from Mammoth WVH concerts and an appearance on the Today show via her Instagram Story. "Oh my god, you guys. So cute," she can be heard saying as she watches the Today promotion for Mammoth WVH's in-studio performance.

