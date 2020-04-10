Usher, Lil Jon, Ludacris reunite 16 years after 'Yeah!' for new song 'SexBeat'

Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris — the trio that brought us 2004 bop "Yeah!" and “Lovers and Friends” — have reunited to drop a new track "Sex Beat," a slow jam that explores finding satisfaction in the bedroom.

The song comes hot on the heels of an Usher/the Weeknd feud that both came to light and burned out on Thursday over Usher's 2012 song “Climax,” after Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a the Weeknd) said during an interview that it was “a Weeknd song," claiming that Usher copied his signature style. Later in the day, the song’s producer Diplo stepped in and he and the Weeknd diffused the situation via social media.

Usher's last album Hard II Love peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart back in 2016. The singer is currently serving as executive producer and judge on Quibi's dance competition series The Sauce.

Listen to "SexBeat" above.

