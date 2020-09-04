Yeah! Usher is getting a Las Vegas residency

In 2021, Usher will have audiences falling in love again.

The Grammy-winning artist is launching a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars' Palace in Las Vegas beginning July 16, 2021. The show will be packed with hits spanning his 20-year career and will even include new music. The residency currently includes 12 performances, which are July 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31, December 28, 29, 31, and Jan. 1, 2022.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” said Usher in a statement. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they've never seen or heard before!”

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT, but fans can get access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Sept. 7.

Usher was first discovered on Star Search 20 years ago, and he has gone on to become one of the best-selling artists in American music history. He has sold over 65 million albums worldwide and won eight Grammy awards. He was also named the number one Hot 100 artist of the 2000s, with Billboard also ranking his 2004 album "Confessions" as the top-selling record of the decade. His Billboard chart success includes nine Hot 100 number one hits and 18 Hot 100 top ten singles.

In 2020, Usher released the single "Don't Waste My Time" and "I Cry," an emotional song reflecting on the social and racial injustices of our current moment. He is in the process of recording his ninth studio album, which is set to be released later this year.