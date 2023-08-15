The pair previously went viral for dancing together in Las Vegas, leading to major drama with Palmer's partner Darius Jackson.

Usher, Keke Palmer stoke more drama after Vegas dance: 'Somebody said that your boyfriend is lookin' for me'

Usher and Keke Palmer have emerged from the ashes of an internet firestorm caused by their viral Las Vegas dance with a new song further stoking the latter's relationship drama.

After Palmer's partner Darius Jackson publicly criticized the black bodysuit and sheer dress she wore in a video showing her dancing with Usher during a performance at his residency show, the singers revealed Tuesday that they've collaborated on a new song with lyrics that seemingly reference the spat.

"'Somebody said that your boyfriend is lookin' for me," Usher sings in a clip from the song, appropriately titled "Boyfriend," which both he and Palmer shared to social media. "That's cool."

Usher also tweeted a short caption for the video, telling his followers that the impending duet represents "when fantasies become reality."

After the clip of Palmer and Usher dancing made the rounds online in July, Jackson, who fathered Palmer's son, tweeted, "It's the outfit tho... you a mom." The comment did not go over well with Palmer's fans, but Jackson later doubled down.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," Jackson added in a subsequent tweet. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Usher and Keke Palmer in 'Boyfriend' music video Usher and Keke Palmer in 'Boyfriend' music video | Credit: Usher/YouTube

The Nope and Hustlers actress eventually spoke out against Jackson's sentiment, and even made a line of T-shirts commemorating her status as a mother.

"Do you, new moms. Do you," Palmer told The Cut after the incident. "Girl, if there's one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it's that baby. Be happy, because there's no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?"

Usher also defended Palmer, telling PEOPLE that the actress was just "having fun" with him on stage.

Watch the "Boyfriend" teaser above. The full song drops Wednesday.

