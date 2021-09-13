"Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight."

After a tension-filled incident between Machine Gun Kelly and mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor at Sunday Night's MTV Video Music Awards, the Irish Ultimate Fighting Championship star has come forward to say "absolutely nothing happened."

"I don't know. He showed up, and I don't know. I don't know the guy," McGregor told Entertainment Tonight when the outlet asked about the fight. "Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox."

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly Fight Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards | Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kelly reportedly declined to comment on the incident in a Variety interview during which Fox said "we're not allowed to say" what happened.

Both men were attending the awards ceremony at the Barclays Center when they appeared to engage in a brawl on the red carpet after McGregor asked for a photo with Kelly and Kelly turned him down, reported PEOPLE.

Following the incident, a representative for McGregor denied that the photo exchange took place, telling EW, "It was unfortunate that MGK's security overreacted," before adding, "Conor and Dee enjoyed the performances and are happy to have attended."

In a follow-up statement, McGregor's rep told EW the fighter "NEVER asked for a photo," that the story was "totally untrue." Said the rep, "Conor does not know MGK other than someone who attended his last fight." (Confused yet?) In a separate email, she noted, "When pushed, the drink flew out of [Conor's] hand along with the cane."

A fan on the red carpet shared a video of the incident, in which it appeared security intervened between the 33-year-old fighter and 31-year-old rocker and rapper.

A representative for Machine Gun Kelly didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Kelly was intially scheduled to perform his new song "Papercuts" with Travis Barker during the middle of the broadcast, but it was pushed to the end of the awards show at the last minute. EW has not unconfirmed whether or not the possible fracas had anything to do with the set shift, as Kelly still performed as usual.