Watch U2's Bono and the Edge perform a surprise concert at a bomb shelter in Ukraine

The duo performed "With or Without You," "Desire," "Angel of Harlem," and more in Kyiv following an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

U2 members Bono and the Edge performed a surprise concert at a bomb shelter in Ukraine in a "show of solidarity" with the Ukrainian people on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the duo, Bono and the Edge shared on U2's Twitter account, for the impromptu acoustic performance held at a subway in Kyiv, one of the many locations turned into a bomb shelter amidst Russia's invasion.

The duo performed their hits, including "With or Without You," "Desire," "Angel of Harlem," and "Vertigo," as well as a cover of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me." Bono and the Edge were also accompanied by Ukrainian singer Taras Topolia and members of his pop-rock band Antytila, who joined for a rendition of "Stand By Me," replacing the original chorus to "Stand With Ukraine."

Antytila — who are serving as soldiers amidst the ongoing crisis — shared several moments from the show on Instagram, including their joint "Stand By Me" cover. "Tonight we came from Kharkiv to Kyiv at the personal invitation of world legend Bono, @u2," the band captioned one post. "Very important moment for us and all country. Thank you, Bono and the Edge for coming; thank the people of Ireland for such a great support of Ukraine."

"The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom, and for ours, in the face of unspeakable violence and an unjust invasion," the U2 duo said at the event. "More than 4 million people, mostly women and children, have had to flee for their lives — a population nearly the size of Ireland." World leaders, the musicians said, "must stand up and stand by Ukrainians" and "refugees everywhere who have been forced from their homes and their lands."