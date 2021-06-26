Tyler, the Creator apologizes to Selena Gomez for past explicit tweets on new song

Tyler, the Creator has contributed a new entry to the musical apology genre. In a song on his new album Call Me If You Get Lost, released Friday, the rapper apologizes to Selena Gomez for controversial, explicit tweets about the singer from several years ago.

On the song "Manifesto," Tyler raps, "I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy s--- / Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her / Back when I was tryna f--- Bieber, Just-in."

These lines seem to refer to a series of sexually explicit tweets about Gomez from 2010 and early 2011, when Tyler was 19 years old, and to Justin Bieber, who Gomez was dating at the time. (In one tweet from this time, the rapper wrote, "Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Is F---ing Dating. F---.")

In a 2013 radio interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, Tyler said of Gomez, "We don't really get along. She don't like me. We don't like each other. 'Cause [I'm] kicking it with Justin [Bieber], like that's my homeboy. She always be mean muggin' me. Like why are you hating on me?"

Tyler was known as a provocateur at that point in his career, and was frequently criticized for what many observers called homophobic and misogynistic lyrics, including depictions of violence against women. His more recent albums have shifted away from this, with more introspective and personal lyrics.

Call Me If You Get Lost is now available on streaming platforms and other music services.