Twenty One Pilots release the first quarantine anthem 'Level of Concern'

"Would you be my little quarantine?"

That's the question Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph is popping in the duo's brand new single "Level of Concern." Early Thursday, the band released the music video for the single, with Joseph and drummer Josh Dun shown recording their respective parts of the music video from their homes.

"Panic on the brain/World has gone insane/ Things are starting to get heavy," the song, with a groove similar to their 2015 hit "Ride,"starts out by saying.

As a part of the announcement of the single, the group shouted out crewmembers in the concert industry that are currently without work due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band is dedicating a portion of the song's proceeds to the crew at concert and tour promoter Live Nation. "a video for our new song Level of Concern is out now. With concerts on pause at the moment, crew members who are the backbone of live music are out of work. that's why we're dedicating a portion of proceeds from this song to @livenation's crew nation," the band's Instagram post reads.

The music video for "Level of Concern" features Joseph performing in his studio basement with his family, wife Jenna Joseph and baby daughter Rosie. Joseph is seen sending along a USB of his footage over to Dun, who finishes his half of the music video while performing in his own studio basement along with fiancé, Insatiable actress Debby Ryan.

This is the duo's first song since releasing their fifth album and third with the label Fueled By Ramen, 2018's Trench. Trench earned them four songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and two in the top 20, including "Chlorine" and "My Blood," which peaked at no. 5. In 2016, Twenty One Pilots contributed to the DC's Suicide Squad soundtrack with the song "Heathens."

Twenty One Pilots are among the many notable performers that have had to postpone or outright cancel tour dates because of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. For up to date news on cancellations, check out EW's post here.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

