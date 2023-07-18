Twenty-seven years after the death of Tupac Shakur in a drive-by shooting, the investigation into the legendary rapper's still-unsolved murder continues.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to EW on Tuesday that a search warrant was served in the nearby city of Henderson, Nev., a day earlier as part of the ongoing Shakur homicide investigation. No further details were provided.

Shakur was gunned down Sept. 7, 1996, while sitting in a black BMV stopped at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip. After being shot multiple times, he was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his wounds six days later. He was 25. No arrest has ever been made during the decades-long search for answers.

Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases.

Shakur's murder has become a subject of fascination over the years, inspiring books, documentaries, televisions series, and films. Months after his death, fellow rapper and rival Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. the Notorious B.I.G., was fatally shot in Los Angeles, igniting widespread speculation about whether the murders were linked — as well as frustration that Wallace's slaying, like Shakur's, remains unsolved to this day.

Though Shakur's music career was brief, he is considered one of the most influential hip-hop figures of all time. He was nominated for six Grammys and released five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, including the seminal 1996 double album All Eyez on Me. He also found success as an actor, with film and TV credits including Poetic Justice, Above the Rim, Bullet, and A Different World.

"Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great," his half-sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, said at the ceremony. "From the first time he stepped foot on the stage of the Apollo Theater at 13, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame. Today we're not just honoring a star in the ground, but we're honoring the work and the passion that he's put into making his dreams come true."