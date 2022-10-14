"I was like, 'Wait, why would The Weeknd be The Weeknd for Halloween?' And then she got angry."

When The Weeknd sang "Call Out My Name," he didn't mean for fans to yell it at Trevor Noah.

The comedian, who recently announced his departure from The Daily Show, revealed that he once dressed up as The Weeknd for Halloween only to be accosted by a fan on the street who genuinely thought he was the "Starboy" singer.

"This is one of the strangest experiences I've ever had 'cause I know The Weeknd and I look similar from certain angles," he said during an interview on The Tonight Show. "The joke I have with him is I go, 'I'm The Weekday,' right?" (The Weeknd sees the resemblance too — he called Noah his "real-life twin.")

However, the joke struck a very different chord when Noah was cornered while sporting The Weeknd's signature After Hours look — a red suit, black button-down and tie, black glove, and sunglasses — on the spookiest night of the year.

"I'm walking downtown in New York. It's Halloween. Everyone is dressed up as other things. Someone screams, 'The Weeknd!'" he recalled. "So I go, 'Yeah, that's the outfit. I get it.' Then she's like, 'Can I get a selfie, The Weeknd?' And I was like, 'Wait, you think I am The Weeknd?'"

When he attempted to tell her it was just a costume, the fan refused to believe him and hounded him to admit his real identity, all the while not knowing she was arguing with another well-known celebrity. "She's like, 'You're lying. I recognize you,'" Noah said. "I was like, 'Wait, why would The Weeknd be The Weeknd for Halloween?' And then she got angry."

He continued, "She's like, 'I thought you were nice.' Then I'm like, 'Well, guess The Weeknd's not nice. I don't know what's happening right now.'"

"So now," he concluded, "I'm gonna go as him every year."

While the encounter still haunts him, nothing can kill Noah's love of Halloween. "It took me a while to get into it because — for those who are from Africa, you know what I'm talking about — Halloween is not something we really celebrate there," he said. "My parents, my mom, my grandma, everyone, they just go, 'That's witchcraft.'"

He jokingly added, "If I was like, 'Ah, I'm gonna dress up as the devil,' my mom was like, 'Then I will send you to hell.'"

Watch Noah discuss his horrific Halloween night — and why he's stepping away from The Daily Show — above.

