REZNOR: The Halsey thing is a good example because it was completely unexpected — similar to this, where something came up on a whim. "Would you be interested in working on this project that was not something that you had planned or even thought about?" And it caught me in the moment, where I said, "Let me hear what you're talking about." To my surprise, I really had fun writing material in a format I'd never thought about before. I found myself excited. I wanted to get up even earlier to start working on it. And I thought, "Well, I haven't thought through all the repercussions of what it means to my career or to my people or to her people or how I'm f---ing myself in this, but it's exciting to me as an artist for the right reasons." It's not for a trophy or a paycheck or anything. The end result of working on that Halsey record is Atticus and I went into it with a set understanding of what we thought we were doing and we came out the other end realizing we don't know everything. I'm grateful for that opportunity, and hopefully other people won't think it's a piece of s---.