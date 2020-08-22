Hear Travis Scott's new song 'The Plan' in Christopher Nolan's final Tenet trailer

Tenet type TV Show genre Thriller

Even if he doesn't always realize just how famous they are, Christopher Nolan has found ways to work with some of today's biggest young musicians.

Following up on his World War II drama Dunkirk, which starred recent chart-topper Harry Styles, the director is back with the final trailer for his time-twisting new thriller Tenet soundtracked by rapper Travis Scott.

First announced in a GQ profile on the artist earlier this week, Scott's song "The Plan" sounds like a good representation of the movie, in that it's described as "a brain-liquefying trip through time and space."

The single is produced by Oscar-winning Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson, who also scored the new Nolan film. In the aforementioned profile, Nolan describes Scott's voice and contribution to the soundtrack as "the final piece of a yearlong puzzle."

The long-awaited Tenet, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, is finally set to open in Canada on Aug. 27 and the U.S. on Sept. 3. Select U.S. cities will have preview screenings of the film on Aug. 31, Sept. 1, and Sept. 2.

For those unable to see the film just yet, though, check out the trailer above let the new Travis Scott track tide you over.

