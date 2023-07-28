The rapper takes aim at 'Lil Timmy Tim's upcoming role as Willy Wonka in his new track, "Meltdown."

Travis Scott appears to shade Kylie Jenner's rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in a new track off Utopia, his fourth studio album released Friday.

The rapper alludes to the actor and his role as Willy Wonka in the upcoming Wonka prequel in "Meltdown," spitting the following bars: "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me."

Travis Scott; Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Travis Scott; Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' | Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage; Jaap Buittendijk/Warner Bros.

Scott and Jenner reportedly split earlier this year following an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2017. They share two children together. The reality star has been romantically linked to Chalamet since April, though neither have publicly confirmed the relationship.

Chalamet is set to headline Paul King's Wonka, in theaters Dec. 15. The musical fantasy will tell the origin story of the chocolatier first introduced in Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and how he came to meet the Oompa Loompas. The star-studded cast also includes Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Utopia marks Scott's first full-length album since the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, where a crowd crush killed ten people and left hundreds injured. The album features contributions from Beyoncé, Bon Iver, Drake, The Weeknd, SZA, Bad Bunny, and James Blake.

Travis Scott v. 'Lil Timmy Tim rap-off when?

