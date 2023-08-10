The Circus Maximus concert, which marked West's first performance since his string of anti-Semitic remarks last year, left locals wondering if they were experiencing an earthquake.

Vibrations from Travis Scott show with Kanye West in Rome spark concerns about safety of ancient monument

What sounded like an earthquake to the citizens of Rome on Monday night was actually a... Travis Scott concert.

The rapper, hot on the heels of the release of his new album, Utopia, was performing at the ancient Circus Maximus monument with Kanye West when "hundreds" of locals called emergency numbers, fearing an earthquake, CNN reports. Giovanni Diaferia, an Italian seismologist, calculated that the force created by concertgoers jumping up and down in excitement was roughly the equivalent to a magnitude 1.3 earthquake.

That's not quite as big as the seismic activity registered at Taylor Swift's recent concert in Seattle, which a local seismologist compared to a magnitude 2.3 earthquake.

As a result of Scott's show, Alfonsina Russo, who oversees the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum, has warned against holding future concerts at Circus Maximus, a historic venue where ancient Romans once held chariot races.

"The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, nor a concert hall. These mega rock concerts put it at risk," Russo said. "Rock concerts should be held in stadiums so as not to endanger public safety."

Travis Scott performs at a celebration of Mac Miller on Oct. 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. Travis Scott | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

One reason for the seismic crowd response was likely Scott bringing out West, the controversial rapper who now prefers to go by Ye, to join him. This marked West's first public performance since last December, after a series of anti-Semitic rants (including praise for Adolf Hitler, who did not invent the microphone) got him repeatedly banned from social media platforms.

Local media outlets also reported that "around 60 people" — from an audience of 60,000 — required medical attention after the show "for eye and throat irritation." The same report posited that the culprit may have been someone in the audience using pepper spray.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.